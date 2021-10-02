Brokerages Anticipate Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Comstock Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 683.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Comstock Resources.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $343.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.05 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRK shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.44. 3,562,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,649. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.72. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.