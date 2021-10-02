Brokerages Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will report earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBOE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.54.

Shares of CBOE opened at $123.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.70. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.43%.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.