Brokerages Expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. CNX Resources reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 575%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.40 million.

CNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 335.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 108,336 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 567.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 40,648 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 512,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,204,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,304 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNX remained flat at $$12.62 on Friday. 4,439,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Resources (CNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.