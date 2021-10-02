Brokerages Expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. NuStar Energy reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.28 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

NS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 19.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 31.7% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NS opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.61. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 280.70%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

