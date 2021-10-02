Brokerages Set Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Price Target at €48.38

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €48.38 ($56.92).

Several equities research analysts have commented on FRE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.40 ($61.65) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

FRA:FRE traded down €0.84 ($0.99) on Monday, reaching €40.70 ($47.88). The stock had a trading volume of 960,826 shares. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €43.97 and a 200-day moving average price of €42.75.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

