Brokerages Set Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Target Price at $78.36

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lowered Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

NASDAQ:GLPG traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,660. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.54. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $51.70 and a twelve month high of $148.68.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $184.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.71 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Galapagos will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Galapagos by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,184,000 after purchasing an additional 583,642 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,060,000 after buying an additional 246,678 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 565.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,050,000 after buying an additional 346,013 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Galapagos by 656.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 225,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Galapagos during the first quarter valued at $17,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

