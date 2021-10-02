Brokerages Set NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Price Target at $10.00

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky purchased 14,000 shares of NOW stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in NOW in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NOW in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in NOW in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in NOW in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NOW in the second quarter worth about $108,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNOW opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.33. NOW has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

