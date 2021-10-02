Brokerages Set Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target at C$45.13

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$45.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of TSE POW traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$41.89. 2,590,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,408. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.76, a quick ratio of 110.62 and a current ratio of 130.01. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$24.95 and a one year high of C$44.53.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.57. The firm had revenue of C$19.32 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.2399996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

