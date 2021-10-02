Brokerages Set Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) PT at $136.00

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRBZF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PRBZF opened at $101.85 on Wednesday. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of $72.93 and a 1-year high of $105.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.43.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.