Brokerages Set Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target at $163.30

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 13th.

NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $140.34. 257,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,816. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $94.77 and a 12 month high of $163.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.85.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $761,726.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,953,325.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,202. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

