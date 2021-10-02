Brokers Issue Forecasts for Webster Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.05. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WBS. Raymond James reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

NYSE:WBS opened at $56.07 on Thursday. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.10. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.