Brokers Set Expectations for Dana Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dana in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.46. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dana’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Dana stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Dana has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Dana’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Dana by 85.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Dana by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 106,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dana by 317.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dana by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 131,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dana by 916.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.