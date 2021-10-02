Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,354,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.08% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $69,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of BAM opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $57.83.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

