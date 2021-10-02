BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.710-$7.935 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.54 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.69.

Shares of DOOO opened at $93.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 3.00. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.33.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BRP stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 547,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,974 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of BRP worth $42,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

