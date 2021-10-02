Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BZLFY. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,370.50.

OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.32. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $37.89.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

