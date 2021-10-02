Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 714,900 shares, a growth of 231.4% from the August 31st total of 215,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,149.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

Shares of BZZUF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17. Buzzi Unicem has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.