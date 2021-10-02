CACI International (NYSE:CACI) PT Raised to $299.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $286.00 to $299.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $289.29.

CACI International stock opened at $265.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. CACI International has a 12-month low of $198.46 and a 12-month high of $270.73.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.74. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CACI International will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,967 shares of company stock worth $1,017,726. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

