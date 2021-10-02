Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Receives Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

TSE CXB opened at C$1.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.26 and a twelve month high of C$2.80. The company has a market cap of C$444.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.74.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$96.80 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calibre Mining will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

