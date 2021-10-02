Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 18,590 Shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter.

HEGD stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.09.

