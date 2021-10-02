Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 35,881 Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 146.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 74,607 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,400,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 74.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 27.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Luminar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Shares of LAZR opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

