Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) by 29.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 20,620 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,788,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $973,000.

NYSEARCA SIL opened at $34.96 on Friday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31.

