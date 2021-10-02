Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $771,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA SPBO opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.13. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $36.32.

