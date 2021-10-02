Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,635 Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Stride by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stride by 107.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Stride by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stride by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,833,000 after purchasing an additional 181,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

LRN opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.11. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.79 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

