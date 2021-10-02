Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised TransGlobe Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of TGA opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. TransGlobe Energy has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 8.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,502,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 250,878 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 2,372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

