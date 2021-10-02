Capital Fund Management S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,690 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872,342 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $859,289,000 after buying an additional 6,059,144 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,398,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $102,772,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,507,000 after buying an additional 1,403,832 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IR. Vertical Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.06.

Shares of IR opened at $50.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.93. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $55.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

