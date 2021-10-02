Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $861,000 in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,541 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the second quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 199,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $451,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACAD opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.66. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

