Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 41,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EDIT shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

EDIT stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.81. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The business’s revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.