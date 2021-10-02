Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 13,059 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,847 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 42.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 28,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 201,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO opened at $61.87 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 189,875 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $11,671,616.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,984,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,680,190 shares of company stock worth $159,259,916 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

