Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 1,745 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 23,805 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $8,330,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SGRY opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.78. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

