Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,281,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,387 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,394,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,505,000 after acquiring an additional 560,482 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 181.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 717,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,871,000 after acquiring an additional 462,474 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,643,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,821,000 after acquiring an additional 327,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $60.80 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.