CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 41.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,600,000 after acquiring an additional 522,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 83.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,242,000 after acquiring an additional 414,578 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter worth $8,041,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 37.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,040,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,167,000 after acquiring an additional 285,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 35.9% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 662,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,426,000 after acquiring an additional 174,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a current ratio of 18.61. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $24.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.