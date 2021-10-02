Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will announce $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year sales of $4.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share.

CSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

In related news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,933.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $201.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,635. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $119.68 and a fifty-two week high of $215.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.18%.

Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

