CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.53.

CarMax stock opened at $127.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.68. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total transaction of $876,562.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,610 shares of company stock worth $23,556,971. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 113.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 47.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,641,000 after purchasing an additional 599,915 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 20.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,451,000 after purchasing an additional 527,732 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,910,000 after purchasing an additional 431,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 27.7% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,215,000 after purchasing an additional 409,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

