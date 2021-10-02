Castle (CSTL) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Castle has a total market capitalization of $26,645.18 and approximately $13.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Castle has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.16 or 0.00365394 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002042 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006562 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $420.18 or 0.00881549 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

