CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,151 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 3.50% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II worth $28,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,118,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after acquiring an additional 704,782 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 909,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,275,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,745,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,182,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRPB stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $11.37.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

