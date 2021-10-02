CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives $197.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDW. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $185.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.08 and a 200 day moving average of $178.98. CDW has a 12 month low of $117.02 and a 12 month high of $203.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total value of $585,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $18,057,427. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in CDW by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,394,000 after acquiring an additional 837,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CDW by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $938,023,000 after acquiring an additional 66,498 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,702,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $613,764,000 after acquiring an additional 108,762 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $634,934,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in CDW by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,748,000 after acquiring an additional 245,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

