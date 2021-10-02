CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Shares Sold by Trigran Investments Inc.

Trigran Investments Inc. lowered its position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,624,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 168,095 shares during the quarter. CECO Environmental comprises approximately 3.7% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned 12.93% of CECO Environmental worth $33,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CECE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 73.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,731,000 after acquiring an additional 65,581 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 129.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Jonathan Pollack bought 7,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $52,494.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,046.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 60,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,498. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.49. CECO Environmental Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $259.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.75, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $78.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

