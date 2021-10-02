Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.71.

CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

CE stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,663. Celanese has a 12 month low of $103.30 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.67.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,187,914,000 after acquiring an additional 212,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,642,000 after acquiring an additional 363,633 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,800,000 after acquiring an additional 477,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,154,000 after acquiring an additional 30,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 478.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,825,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,421,000 after buying an additional 1,509,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

