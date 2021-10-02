Celo Market Cap Tops $2.06 Billion (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Celo has a total market capitalization of $2.06 billion and $140.51 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can now be bought for approximately $6.31 or 0.00013236 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Celo has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00067580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00104500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.99 or 0.00146752 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,786.09 or 1.00198389 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,350.10 or 0.07024521 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,913,145 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

