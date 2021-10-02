Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 20th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

CYAD opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $62.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. Celyad Oncology has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $10.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celyad Oncology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Celyad Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

