CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on December 9th

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

CenterPoint Energy has decreased its dividend by 30.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CenterPoint Energy has a payout ratio of 44.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

NYSE CNP opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

CNP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CenterPoint Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 969,280 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of CenterPoint Energy worth $44,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

