Central Valley Community Bancorp Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $21.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 25,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 85,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

