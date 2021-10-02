Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 1,840.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 52.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

CENX opened at $14.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.82. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $19.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CENX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.