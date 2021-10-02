CHADS VC Achieves Market Cap of $2.31 Million (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One CHADS VC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CHADS VC has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. CHADS VC has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $184.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00057124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00120408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.70 or 0.00237200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00012987 BTC.

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS VC is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,730,642 coins and its circulating supply is 46,859,011 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

