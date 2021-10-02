Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Holdings Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947,281 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Change Healthcare worth $16,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,043,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 16.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 130.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -124.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.48. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.06.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

