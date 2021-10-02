Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CGIFF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.71.

OTCMKTS:CGIFF opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

