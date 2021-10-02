China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Update

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

CIADY stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.27. 38,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,124. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.82. China Mengniu Dairy has a 1-year low of $45.93 and a 1-year high of $66.75.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

