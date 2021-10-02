China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Update

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

CIADY stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.27. 38,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,124. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.82. China Mengniu Dairy has a 1-year low of $45.93 and a 1-year high of $66.75.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

