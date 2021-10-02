Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,463 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.2% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 6.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.3% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $175.41 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $114.21 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.80. The firm has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.56.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

