Chubb (NYSE:CB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $185.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Chubb have outperformed its industry in the past year. The company benefits from a suite of compelling products as well as services. Its inorganic growth story helps it to achieve a higher long-term return on equity. It boasts a strong capital position, with sufficient cash generation capabilities. Chubb is focusing to capitalize on the potential of middle-market businesses. Several distribution agreements have expanded its network, boosting market presence. Chubb made investments in various strategic initiatives that paved the way for long-term growth. Strong capital position helps it boost shareholder value through share repurchases and dividends. Strong net investment income should continue to aid top-line growth. However, exposure to cat loss induces volatility in underwriting results. Elevated expenses weigh on operating income.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. upped their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.56.

NYSE:CB opened at $175.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.80. Chubb has a 12-month low of $114.21 and a 12-month high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at $134,431,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 1.2% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 6.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.3% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

