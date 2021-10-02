Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,701 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $14,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.22.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHD opened at $82.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $96.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

